Will Darren Waller pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Waller will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darren Waller score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Waller's 239 yards receiving (47.8 per game) top the Giants. He has 23 catches (on 34 targets).

Waller, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Darren Waller Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0

Rep Darren Waller with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.