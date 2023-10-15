Will Dawson Knox Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dawson Knox was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Knox's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Knox has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 75 yards on 11 receptions (6.8 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Knox's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dawson Knox Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bills this week:
- Dalton Kincaid (LP/concussion): 17 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bills vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Knox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|11
|75
|43
|1
|6.8
Knox Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5
|3
|10
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|6
|3
|17
|0
Rep Dawson Knox and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.