Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Jets Game – Week 6
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) visit the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.
When is Eagles vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Eagles favored by seven, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (8.1 points).
- The Eagles have a 74.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Eagles have not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -298 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Jets have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-7)
- The Eagles have gone 3-1-1 against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- The Jets have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.
- New York has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- The two teams average a combined 4.3 more points per game (46.8) than this matchup's over/under of 42.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.8 points per game, 0.7 less than the point total in this matchup.
- The Eagles have hit the over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
- Jets games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).
A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|108.2
|2
Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|182.2
|4
|16.6
|0
