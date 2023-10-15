The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) visit the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

When is Eagles vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Eagles favored by seven, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (8.1 points).

The Eagles have a 74.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -298 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Jets have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-7)



Philadelphia (-7) The Eagles have gone 3-1-1 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Jets have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.

New York has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) The two teams average a combined 4.3 more points per game (46.8) than this matchup's over/under of 42.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.8 points per game, 0.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

The Eagles have hit the over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

Jets games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 108.2 2

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 182.2 4 16.6 0

