The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) visit the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

When is Eagles vs. Jets?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Eagles favored by seven, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (8.1 points).
  • The Eagles have a 74.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Eagles have not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
  • Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -298 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The Jets have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

  • Commanders vs Falcons
  • Patriots vs Raiders
  • Saints vs Texans
  • Seahawks vs Bengals
  • Vikings vs Bears

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-7)
    • The Eagles have gone 3-1-1 against the spread this season.
    • Philadelphia has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
    • The Jets have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.
    • New York has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 4.3 more points per game (46.8) than this matchup's over/under of 42.5 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.8 points per game, 0.7 less than the point total in this matchup.
    • The Eagles have hit the over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
    • Jets games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

    A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 108.2 2

    Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 182.2 4 16.6 0

