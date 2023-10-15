Garrett Wilson has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 247.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Wilson has a team-leading 279 receiving yards on 24 grabs (43 targets), with two TDs, averaging 55.8 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Eagles

Wilson vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Eagles allow 247.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this season.

Wilson has 28.7% of his team's target share (43 targets on 150 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (91st in league play), averaging 279 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

In two of five games this year, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's six offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Wilson has been on the receiving end of 50.0% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 TAR / 9 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

