Will Garrett Wilson cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has been targeted 43 times and has 24 receptions, leading the Jets with 279 yards (55.8 per game) plus two TDs.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0

