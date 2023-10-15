Garrett Wilson versus the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Jets meet the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Jets vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 39.9 8 30 89 7.91

Garrett Wilson vs. Darius Slay Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson leads his team with 279 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New York's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 802 passing yards (160.4 per game).

The Jets are midde-of-the-road this season in points scored (18.6 per game), ranking 22nd in the NFL.

New York is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 30 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Jets rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 18 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48.6%.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has a team-high one interception to go along with 25 tackles and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Philadelphia has given up the sixth-most in the league at 1,238 (247.6 per game).

The Eagles are allowing 20.8 points per game, 14th in the league.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Darius Slay Rec. Targets 43 35 Def. Targets Receptions 24 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 279 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.8 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 104 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

