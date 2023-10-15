Garrett Wilson vs. Darius Slay: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Wilson versus the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Jets meet the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.
Jets vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|39.9
|8
|30
|89
|7.91
Garrett Wilson vs. Darius Slay Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson leads his team with 279 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, New York's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 802 passing yards (160.4 per game).
- The Jets are midde-of-the-road this season in points scored (18.6 per game), ranking 22nd in the NFL.
- New York is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 30 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Jets rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 18 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48.6%.
Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense
- Darius Slay has a team-high one interception to go along with 25 tackles and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Philadelphia has given up the sixth-most in the league at 1,238 (247.6 per game).
- The Eagles are allowing 20.8 points per game, 14th in the league.
- Philadelphia has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Eagles have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Garrett Wilson vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Darius Slay
|Rec. Targets
|43
|35
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|24
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.6
|24
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|279
|25
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|55.8
|5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|104
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
