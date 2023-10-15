In Week 6 action at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will face the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Reed Blankenship. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the New York pass catchers against the Eagles' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jets vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 39.9 8 29 87 7.91

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Garrett Wilson vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson has totaled 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 279 (55.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, New York ranks second-last in the league in passing yards with 802 (160.4 per game) and 26th in passing TDs (four).

The Jets are 22nd in the NFL in points scored (18.6 per game) and 24th in total yards (283.6 per game).

New York carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Jets rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 18 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 48.6%.

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has a team-high one interception to go along with 33 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

In the air, Philadelphia has given up 1,238 passing yards, or 247.6 per game -- that's the sixth-highest total in the NFL.

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 20.8 per game, 14th in the NFL.

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Garrett Wilson vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 43 26 Def. Targets Receptions 24 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 279 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.8 8.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 104 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.