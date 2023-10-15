Seeking Gary Brightwell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Brightwell has season stats which include 19 rushing yards on nine carries (2.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus five receptions on seven targets for 47 yards.

Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Giants have one other running back on the injury list this week: Saquon Barkley (questionable/ankle): 29 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 9 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Giants vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brightwell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 19 0 2.1 7 5 47 0

Brightwell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4 9 0 1 10 0

