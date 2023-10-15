Will Gary Brightwell Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Seeking Gary Brightwell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Brightwell has season stats which include 19 rushing yards on nine carries (2.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus five receptions on seven targets for 47 yards.
Keep an eye on Brightwell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Giants have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Saquon Barkley (questionable/ankle): 29 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 9 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giants vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brightwell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|19
|0
|2.1
|7
|5
|47
|0
Brightwell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|5
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
Rep Gary Brightwell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.