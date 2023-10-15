Will Gary Brightwell Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 6?
Will Gary Brightwell find his way into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 6 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Gary Brightwell score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- Brightwell has run for 19 yards on nine carries (4.8 ypg).
- Brightwell also has 47 receiving yards (11.8 per game) on five catches.
- Brightwell has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.
Gary Brightwell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|5
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
