Will Gary Brightwell find his way into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 6 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Gary Brightwell score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Brightwell has run for 19 yards on nine carries (4.8 ypg).

Brightwell also has 47 receiving yards (11.8 per game) on five catches.

Brightwell has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Gary Brightwell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4 9 0 1 10 0

