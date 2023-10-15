New York (1-4) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Buffalo (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Bills and the Giants and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Giants vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Bills have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.0 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In all five games this season, the Giants have been outscored in the second quarter.

The Bills have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter in each game (five) this season.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Giants have won the third quarter in three games, and they've lost the third quarter in two games.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Giants have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Giants have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests). They have been trailing after the first half in four games (1-3).

In five games this year, the Bills have had the lead after the first half four times and have been behind after the first half one time.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

In five games this year, the Bills have lost the second half two times and outscored their opponent three times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second half.

