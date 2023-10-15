Our computer model projects a victory for the Buffalo Bills when they face the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 8:20 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Bills rank sixth in scoring defense this year (16 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 31.8 points per game. This season has been rough for the Giants on both offense and defense, as they are putting up only 12.4 points per game (second-worst) and surrendering 30.6 points per game (fourth-worst).

Giants vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-14.5) Over (44) Bills 36, Giants 9

The implied probability of a win by the Giants based on the moneyline is 12.9%.

New York has not won against the spread this season in five games with a spread.

New York games have gone over the point total just once this year.

This season, Giants games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.1, which is 0.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Bills have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this game.

Buffalo has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Bills have gone over the point total twice.

The total for this game is 44, 3.3 points fewer than the average total in Bills games thus far this season.

Giants vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 31.8 16 35.3 18.3 26.5 12.5 New York 12.4 30.6 1.5 32 19.7 29.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.