Giants vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 6
The New York Giants' (1-4) injury report ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills (3-2) currently includes 16 players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Highmark Stadium.
Their last time out, the Giants lost 31-16 to the Miami Dolphins.
In their last outing, the Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Out
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
|D.J. Davidson
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shane Lemieux
|OG
|Groin
|Questionable
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Out
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dion Dawkins
|OT
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shaq Lawson
|DE
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Concussion
|Questionable
Giants vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: NBC
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (255.2), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 27th in the NFL with 378 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Giants have been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking second-worst in points (12.4 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (30.6 per game).
- The Giants' passing game has been struggling, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 163 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 226.6 passing yards per contest (19th-ranked).
- New York ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (92.2), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 151.4 rushing yards conceded per contest.
- At -5, the Giants have the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with three forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).
Giants vs. Bills Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)
- Total: 44 points
