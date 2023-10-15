The New York Giants' (1-4) injury report ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills (3-2) currently includes 16 players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Highmark Stadium.

Their last time out, the Giants lost 31-16 to the Miami Dolphins.

In their last outing, the Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Questionable Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out Adoree' Jackson CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Cordale Flott CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Out D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out Micah McFadden LB Ankle Questionable Darren Waller TE Groin Questionable Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Jamie Gillan P Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Deonte Banks CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Shane Lemieux OG Groin Questionable John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dion Dawkins OT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Dane Jackson CB Foot Questionable Christian Benford CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Gregory Rousseau DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Shaq Lawson DE Toe Full Participation In Practice Dawson Knox TE Wrist Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Questionable

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Bills or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (255.2), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 27th in the NFL with 378 total yards allowed per contest.

The Giants have been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking second-worst in points (12.4 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (30.6 per game).

The Giants' passing game has been struggling, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 163 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 226.6 passing yards per contest (19th-ranked).

New York ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (92.2), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 151.4 rushing yards conceded per contest.

At -5, the Giants have the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with three forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Giants vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)

Bills (-14.5) Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)

Bills (-1100), Giants (+675) Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.