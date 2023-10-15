The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

Giants Insights

The Giants rack up 12.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bills surrender (16).

The Giants average 255.2 yards per game, 70 fewer yards than the 325.2 the Bills give up.

This year New York racks up 92.2 rushing yards per game, 41.8 fewer than Buffalo allows (134).

The Giants have eight giveaways this season, while the Bills have 13 takeaways.

Giants Away Performance

The Giants put up 19.7 points per game on the road (7.3 more than their overall average), and give up 29.7 in away games (0.9 less than overall).

On the road, the Giants accumulate 285.7 yards per game and give up 448. That's more than they gain (255.2) and allow (378) overall.

New York's average passing yards gained (205.3) and conceded (276.7) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 163 and 226.6, respectively.

The Giants accumulate 80.3 rushing yards per game in road games (11.9 less than their overall average), and give up 171.3 on the road (19.9 more than overall).

The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (36.6%) and defensive third-down percentage (47.1%) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 35.6% and 42.4%, respectively.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/21/2023 at San Francisco L 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle L 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami L 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC 10/22/2023 Washington - CBS 10/29/2023 New York - CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

