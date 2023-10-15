How to Watch Giants vs. Bills Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
Giants Insights
- The Giants rack up 12.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bills surrender (16).
- The Giants average 255.2 yards per game, 70 fewer yards than the 325.2 the Bills give up.
- This year New York racks up 92.2 rushing yards per game, 41.8 fewer than Buffalo allows (134).
- The Giants have eight giveaways this season, while the Bills have 13 takeaways.
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants put up 19.7 points per game on the road (7.3 more than their overall average), and give up 29.7 in away games (0.9 less than overall).
- On the road, the Giants accumulate 285.7 yards per game and give up 448. That's more than they gain (255.2) and allow (378) overall.
- New York's average passing yards gained (205.3) and conceded (276.7) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 163 and 226.6, respectively.
- The Giants accumulate 80.3 rushing yards per game in road games (11.9 less than their overall average), and give up 171.3 on the road (19.9 more than overall).
- The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (36.6%) and defensive third-down percentage (47.1%) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 35.6% and 42.4%, respectively.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|L 24-3
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|L 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
