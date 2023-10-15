The New York Giants (1-4) are considered a massive underdog by two touchdowns as they try to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The point total is set at 44.5 points for the contest.

The betting trends and insights for the Bills can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. The Giants' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bills.

Giants vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-14) 44.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-14) 44.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: NBC

Giants vs. Bills Betting Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this season.

One New York game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

So far this season, Buffalo has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

In Buffalo's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

