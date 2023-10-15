The New York Giants (1-4) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

As the Bills prepare for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 14.5 44 -1100 +675

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have combined to score more than 44 points twice this season.

New York's games this year have had a 44.1-point total on average, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Giants have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +675 moneyline set for this game.

Buffalo Bills

The average total in Buffalo's matchups this year is 47.3, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).

The Bills have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).

Buffalo has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.

Bills vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 31.8 3 16 6 47.3 3 5 Giants 12.4 31 30.6 29 44.1 2 5

Giants vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last three games.

The Giants have not hit the over in their past three contests.

The Bills have totaled 79 more points than their opponents this season (15.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 91 points (18.2 per game).

Bills

Buffalo has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

Buffalo has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Bills have scored a total of 79 more points than their opponents this year (15.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 91 points (18.2 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 45 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 24 26.3 ATS Record 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 49.3 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.2 27.3 24.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.