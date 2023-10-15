Giants vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (1-4) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
As the Bills prepare for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|14.5
|44
|-1100
|+675
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants and their opponents have combined to score more than 44 points twice this season.
- New York's games this year have had a 44.1-point total on average, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- The Giants have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +675 moneyline set for this game.
Buffalo Bills
- The average total in Buffalo's matchups this year is 47.3, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bills have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).
- The Bills have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).
- Buffalo has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.
Bills vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|31.8
|3
|16
|6
|47.3
|3
|5
|Giants
|12.4
|31
|30.6
|29
|44.1
|2
|5
Giants vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends
Giants
- New York is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last three games.
- The Giants have not hit the over in their past three contests.
- The Bills have totaled 79 more points than their opponents this season (15.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 91 points (18.2 per game).
Bills
- Buffalo has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.
- Buffalo has hit the over once in its past three contests.
- The Bills have scored a total of 79 more points than their opponents this year (15.8 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 91 points (18.2 per game).
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.1
|45
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|24
|26.3
|ATS Record
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.3
|49.3
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.2
|27.3
|24.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.