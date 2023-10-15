The New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Isaiah Hodgins get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has collected 107 yards receiving on 10 catches with one TD this year, averaging 21.4 yards per game.

In one of five games this year, Hodgins has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0

