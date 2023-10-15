Should you wager on Jalin Hyatt scoring a touchdown in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hyatt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Hyatt has four catches (on five targets) for 99 yards, averaging 33 yards per game.

Hyatt, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0

Rep Jalin Hyatt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.