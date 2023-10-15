The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the New York Jets on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the contest.

This week's game that pits the Eagles against the Jets is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action.

Jets vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have hit the gridiron for five games this season, and they have been losing after the first quarter in every contest.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Eagles have had the lead three times and been knotted up two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have tied one game.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Jets have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in three games.

In five games this season, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter one time, lost three times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Jets have hit the gridiron for five games, and they have been behind after the first half in each contest.

In five games this year, the Eagles have been winning after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, and they've lost the second half in one game.

In five games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half three times and tied two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second half.

