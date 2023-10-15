The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Eagles will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Eagles rank 10th in total defense this year (308.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 404.4 total yards per game. The Jets rank 27th with 283.6 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 352.6 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Jets vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-6.5) Over (42.5) Eagles 26, Jets 18

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jets have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

New York and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

Jets games average 40.5 total points, two fewer than the total for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Philadelphia is 3-1-1 ATS this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

In Philadelphia's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total for Eagles games this season has been 46, 3.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Jets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28.2 20.8 34 29.5 24.3 15 New York 18.6 21 17.3 18 20.5 25.5

