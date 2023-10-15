Jets vs. Eagles Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into their matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Looking to make a wager on one of the top contributors in this contest between the Eagles and the Jets? Keep reading for key facts and figures.
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +850
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +440
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Zach Wilson
|202.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Jalen Hurts
|230.5 (-113)
|45.5 (-113)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
