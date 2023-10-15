Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into their matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Looking to make a wager on one of the top contributors in this contest between the Eagles and the Jets? Keep reading for key facts and figures.

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +850

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +440

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Lazard - - 32.5 (-113) Tyler Conklin - - 28.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 202.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Breece Hall - 56.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Garrett Wilson - - 55.5 (-113)

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 72.5 (-113) Dallas Goedert - - 39.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 230.5 (-113) 45.5 (-113) - DeVonta Smith - - 57.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 65.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113)

