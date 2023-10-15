Peruse the injury report for the New York Jets (2-3), which currently has nine players listed on it, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM .

The Jets' last game ended in a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos.

In their last outing, the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 23-14.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Hardee CB Hamstring Out Billy Turner OT Toe Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reed Jr. CB Concussion Out Sauce Gardner CB Illness Out Brandin Echols CB Hamstring Out Micheal Clemons DL Ankle Questionable Joe Tippmann C Knee Full Participation In Practice Xavier Gipson WR Ankle Questionable Nick Bawden FB Calf Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rashaad Penny RB Illness Full Participation In Practice Quez Watkins WR Hamstring Out Darius Slay CB Knee Out Justin Evans S Knee Out Nakobe Dean LB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Back Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Tuipulotu DT Tricep Questionable Jack Stoll TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Carter DT Ankle Out Sydney Brown S Hamstring Questionable

Jets vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Jets Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Jets rank 27th in the NFL (283.6 total yards per game) and 22nd on defense (352.6 total yards allowed per contest).

The Jets rank 24th in the NFL with 18.6 points per game on offense, and they rank 14th with 21 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jets' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, putting up 160.4 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th with 206.4 passing yards ceded per contest.

New York ranks 11th in rushing yards per game (123.2), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 146.2 rushing yards conceded per contest.

At +1, the Jets sport the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with nine forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Jets vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-6.5)

Eagles (-6.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-275), Jets (+220)

Eagles (-275), Jets (+220) Total: 42.5 points

