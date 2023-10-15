The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Jets Insights

The Jets put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).

The Jets average 283.6 yards per game, 25.2 fewer yards than the 308.8 the Eagles give up.

This season New York racks up 123.2 yards per game on the ground, 62 more than Philadelphia allows (61.2).

The Jets have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score 17.3 points per game at home (1.3 fewer than overall) and allow 18 at home (three fewer than overall).

At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (265.3 per game) than overall (283.6). They also concede more (357.7 per game) than overall (352.6).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (159.3 per game) than it does overall (160.4), but it also givse up fewer at home (205 per game) than overall (206.4).

The Jets accumulate 106 rushing yards per game at home (17.2 fewer than overall), and allow 152.7 at home (6.5 more than overall).

The Jets successfully convert more third downs at home (30.8%) than they do overall (26.2%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (45.5%) than overall (45.8%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 New England L 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City L 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver W 31-21 CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/29/2023 at New York - CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC

