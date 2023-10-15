Jets vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are favored by a touchdown as they try to keep their five-game winning streak going in a matchup against the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This game has a point total of 41.
As the Eagles prepare for this matchup against the Jets, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Jets' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Eagles.
Jets vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-7)
|41
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-7)
|41
|-330
|+265
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New York vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jets vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- New York is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jets have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, three of New York's five games have gone over the point total.
- Philadelphia's ATS record is 3-1-1 this season.
- The Eagles are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites this year.
- Philadelphia games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).
