According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are favored by a touchdown as they try to keep their five-game winning streak going in a matchup against the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This game has a point total of 41.

As the Eagles prepare for this matchup against the Jets, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Jets' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Eagles.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-7) 41 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-7) 41 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

New York vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Eagles Betting Insights

New York is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jets have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of New York's five games have gone over the point total.

Philadelphia's ATS record is 3-1-1 this season.

The Eagles are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites this year.

Philadelphia games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.