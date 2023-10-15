Jets vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Eagles and the Jets.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jets vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|6.5
|41
|-300
|+240
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jets vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The Jets and their opponents have scored more than 41 combined points twice this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season is 40.5 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Jets have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).
- This season, the Jets have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Philadelphia Eagles
- The average point total in Philadelphia's matchups this year is 46.0, 5.0 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles have gone 3-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have won all five games when favored on the moneyline this year.
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Eagles vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|28.2
|6
|20.8
|14
|46.0
|3
|5
|Jets
|18.6
|22
|21.0
|16
|40.5
|2
|5
Jets vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends
Jets
- Over its past three games, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- The Jets have hit the over twice in their past three contests.
- The Eagles have totaled 37 more points than their opponents this season (7.4 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 12 points (2.4 per game).
Eagles
- Over its past three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In Philadelphia's past three contests, it has hit the over once.
- The Eagles have totaled 37 more points than their opponents this season (7.4 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 12 points (2.4 per game).
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|40.5
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|22.7
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.0
|45.8
|46.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|26.5
|25.3
|ATS Record
|3-1-1
|0-1-1
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.