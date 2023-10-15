The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Eagles and the Jets.

Jets vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 6.5 41 -300 +240

Jets vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets and their opponents have scored more than 41 combined points twice this season.

The average total for New York's games this season is 40.5 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).

This season, the Jets have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Philadelphia Eagles

The average point total in Philadelphia's matchups this year is 46.0, 5.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have gone 3-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have won all five games when favored on the moneyline this year.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Eagles vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 28.2 6 20.8 14 46.0 3 5 Jets 18.6 22 21.0 16 40.5 2 5

Jets vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

Over its past three games, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

The Jets have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Eagles have totaled 37 more points than their opponents this season (7.4 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 12 points (2.4 per game).

Eagles

Over its past three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In Philadelphia's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.5 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.7 23.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-2 1-1

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.0 45.8 46.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.5 25.3 ATS Record 3-1-1 0-1-1 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

