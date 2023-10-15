When Lawrence Cager suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Lawrence Cager score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Cager reeled in 13 balls last year en route to 118 yards and one score.

In one of six games last year, Cager had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Lawrence Cager Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 9 1 Week 11 Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2 1 20 0 Week 18 @Eagles 10 8 69 0 Wild Card @Vikings 2 1 4 0 Divisional @Eagles 1 1 16 0

