Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
On Sunday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 60 in the world) meets Katerina Siniakova (No. 85) in the final of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.
With -185 odds, Fernandez is favored over Siniakova in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +145.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, October 15
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|Katerina Siniakova
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights
- Fernandez is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 37-ranked Anna Blinkova in Saturday's semifinals.
- Siniakova advanced past Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fernandez has played 21.3 games per match and won 52.8% of them.
- In her 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played an average of 20.5 games.
- In her 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Siniakova is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 51.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Siniakova has played 29 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 10.6 games per set.
- On May 25, 2022, Fernandez and Siniakova matched up in the French Open Round of 64. Fernandez took home the win 6-3, 6-2.
- Fernandez and Siniakova have competed in two sets, and Fernandez has emerged with the edge, winning all of them.
- Fernandez has the edge in 17 total games against Siniakova, capturing 12 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Fernandez and Siniakova are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.