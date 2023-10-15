The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will match up in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline BetMGM Aces (-2.5) 172.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.

The Liberty are 20-26-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 25-20 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

New York has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, 26 out of the Aces' 46 games have gone over the point total.

Liberty games have gone over the point total 28 out of 46 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.