The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will match up in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-2.5) 172.5 -145 +120

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
  • The Liberty are 20-26-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 25-20 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • New York has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • So far this season, 26 out of the Aces' 46 games have gone over the point total.
  • Liberty games have gone over the point total 28 out of 46 times this season.

