Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Finals Game 3
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will match up in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-2.5)
|172.5
|-145
|+120
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
- The Liberty are 20-26-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 25-20 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- New York has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- So far this season, 26 out of the Aces' 46 games have gone over the point total.
- Liberty games have gone over the point total 28 out of 46 times this season.
