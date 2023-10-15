The Las Vegas Aces will visit the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

ABC Favorite: Aces (-2.5)

Aces (-2.5) Over/Under: 172.5

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 86 Liberty 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Liberty (+2.5)

Liberty (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (172.5)

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York has entered the game as the underdog five times this season and won once.

The Liberty have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and are 1-4 in those contests.

New York has 20 wins in 46 games against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, the Liberty have one win ATS (1-4) this season.

There have been 28 New York games (out of 46) that hit the over this year.

The average over/under for Liberty contests this season is 169.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (89.2 per game) and fourth in points allowed (80.6).

In 2023, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.9 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33).

The Liberty are seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 11.1. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

The Liberty are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%).

New York attempts 57.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of New York's buckets are 2-pointers, and 34.5% are 3-pointers.

