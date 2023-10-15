Liberty vs. Aces Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under for WNBA Finals Game 3 - October 15
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces will visit the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ABC
- Favorite: Aces (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 172.5
Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction
Prediction: Aces 86 Liberty 84
Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces
- Pick ATS: Liberty (+2.5)
- Pick OU: Under (172.5)
Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights
- New York has entered the game as the underdog five times this season and won once.
- The Liberty have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and are 1-4 in those contests.
- New York has 20 wins in 46 games against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, the Liberty have one win ATS (1-4) this season.
- There have been 28 New York games (out of 46) that hit the over this year.
- The average over/under for Liberty contests this season is 169.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (89.2 per game) and fourth in points allowed (80.6).
- In 2023, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.9 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33).
- The Liberty are seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).
- Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 11.1. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.
- The Liberty are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%).
- New York attempts 57.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of New York's buckets are 2-pointers, and 34.5% are 3-pointers.
