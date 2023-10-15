The New York Liberty (32-8) have one player on the injury report for their Western Conference finals game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 15 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Aces beat the Liberty 104-76 on Wednesday when they last played.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty in scoring (23 points per game) and rebounding (9.3), and posts 3.8 assists. She also puts up 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 42.3% of her shots from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc (first in league), with 3.6 treys per game (first in league).

Courtney Vandersloot is No. 1 on the Liberty in assists (8.1 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones gives the Liberty 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Betnijah Laney is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 49.9% of her shots from the field (10th in league) and 39.2% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with 1.5 triples per game.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -2.5 172.5

