In Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the New York Liberty.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York's 89.2 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

New York is shooting 46% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 42.6% Las Vegas' opponents have shot this season.

The Liberty have compiled a 26-3 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.6% from the field.

New York's three-point shooting percentage this season (37.4%) is 3.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.3%).

The Liberty are 22-3 when shooting above 34.3% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

Over their previous 10 games, the Liberty are putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to their season average of 89.2.

The Liberty are sinking 9.9 threes per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.2 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (11.1). Additionally, they own a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (33.8%) compared to their season average from downtown (37.4%).

Liberty Injuries