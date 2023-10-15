Will Matt Breida pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Breida will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Breida has racked up 30 carries for 82 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Breida has also caught 10 passes for 49 yards (9.8 per game).

Breida has had one game with a rushing TD.

Matt Breida Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0

Rep Matt Breida with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.