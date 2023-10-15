When the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Mecole Hardman score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Mecole Hardman score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

On 34 targets last season, Hardman grabbed 25 balls for 297 yards and four TDs, averaging 37.1 receiving yards.

Hardman had a receiving touchdown in four of eight games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in one game last season, and did so multiple times in that game.

Mecole Hardman Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 6 3 16 1 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 49 0 Week 3 @Colts 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Raiders 5 4 73 0 Week 6 Bills 4 3 42 1 Week 7 @49ers 4 4 32 1 Week 9 Titans 9 6 79 1 Championship Game Bengals 3 2 10 0

