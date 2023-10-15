The Las Vegas Aces (34-6) will visit Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 15. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' most recent game ended in a win over New York 104-76 at home. A'ja Wilson (26 PTS, 15 REB, 62.5 FG%) and Jackie Young (24 PTS, 8 REB, 56.3 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) led the Aces, and Jonquel Jones (22 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 66.7 FG%) and Breanna Stewart (14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%) paced the Liberty.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-145 to win)

Aces (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+120 to win)

Liberty (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-2.5)

Aces (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 172.5

172.5 When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty Season Stats

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the league on offense (89.2 points scored per game) and ranked fourth on defense (80.6 points allowed).

In 2023, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.9 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.0).

The Liberty are best in the league in assists (24.1 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, New York is seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Liberty are the best team in the league in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2023, New York is fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

At home the Liberty are better offensively, scoring 90.0 points per game, compared to 88.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 81.2 points per game at home, and 79.9 on the road.

New York averages the same number of rebounds per game at home as away (37.9), and it gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.7) than on the road (33.3).

This season the Liberty are collecting more assists at home (24.7 per game) than on the road (23.6).

This year New York is committing more turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.2). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.8) than away (11.9).

The Liberty make more 3-pointers per game at home (11.7) than on the road (10.6), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (36.2%).

This season New York is giving up more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.1). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won one of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Liberty have a record of 1-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, New York is 20-26-0 this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, New York has one win ATS (1-4) this year.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Liberty.

