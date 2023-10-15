Will Parris Campbell Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 6?
With the New York Giants squaring off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Parris Campbell a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)
- Campbell has put up an 85-yard campaign thus far (17 yards receiving per game), hauling in 16 throws on 23 targets.
- Campbell does not have a TD reception this season in five games.
Parris Campbell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|6
|4
|21
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|6
|6
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|23
|0
