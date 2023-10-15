Randall Cobb has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles allow 247.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Cobb has caught three balls (on nine targets) for 20 yards (4 per game) so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cobb and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cobb vs. the Eagles

Cobb vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The 247.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is ranked 30th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Jets vs Eagles on Fubo!

Jets Player Previews

Randall Cobb Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cobb with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cobb Receiving Insights

Cobb has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of five games (20.0%).

Cobb has 6.0% of his team's target share (nine targets on 150 passing attempts).

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 2.2 yards per target.

Cobb does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Cobb has been targeted two times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cobb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.