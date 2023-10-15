Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 6, Barkley has 29 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (11 targets) for 41 yards.
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Giants.
Giants vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|29
|114
|1
|3.9
|11
|9
|41
|1
Barkley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
