Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.6 per game.

So far this year, Diggs has hauled in 39 passes on 50 targets for a team-leading 520 yards and five TDs, averaging 104.0 yards per game.

Diggs vs. the Giants

Diggs vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Giants allow 226.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Giants have totaled six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Giants' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of five games this year.

Diggs has been targeted on 50 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season (28.6% target share).

He has 520 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 15th in league play with 10.4 yards per target.

In three of five games this year, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (27.8% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 13 TAR / 10 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

