The Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants are set to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Stefon Diggs hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs' 520 yards receiving (104 per game) top the Bills. He has 39 receptions on 50 targets and five TDs.

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1

