In the Week 6 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Trent Sherfield get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield's stat line shows five receptions for 39 yards. He averages 13 yards receiving per game.

Sherfield does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0

