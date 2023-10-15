New York Jets receiver Tyler Conklin has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.6 per game.

Conklin has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 203 yards. He averages 40.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conklin and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conklin vs. the Eagles

Conklin vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 247.6 yards per outing this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Eagles have the No. 30 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (2.2 per game).

Watch Jets vs Eagles on Fubo!

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conklin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in four of five games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Conklin has 15.3% of his team's target share (23 targets on 150 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (33rd in NFL play), racking up 203 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

Conklin does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Conklin has been targeted two times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.