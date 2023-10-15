The New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Conklin find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Conklin has put up 203 yards receiving (on 17 catches). He has been targeted 23 times, and is averaging 40.6 yards per game.

Conklin does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0

