Tyrod Taylor vs. Josh Allen in Week 6: Giants vs. Bills Preview, Stats
With the Buffalo Bills (3-2) and the New York Giants (1-4) playing on October 15 at Highmark Stadium, Josh Allen and Tyrod Taylor will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Taylor this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tyrod Taylor vs. Josh Allen Matchup
|Tyrod Taylor
|2023 Stats
|Josh Allen
|3
|Games Played
|5
|73.3%
|Completion %
|73.1%
|92 (30.7)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,407 (281.4)
|0
|Touchdowns
|11
|0
|Interceptions
|5
|16 (5.3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|120 (24.0)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Fields in Week 6
- Click here for Ryan Tannehill vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 6
- Click here for Sam Howell vs. Desmond Ridder in Week 6
- Click here for Joe Burrow vs. Geno Smith in Week 6
- Click here for Deshaun Watson vs. Brock Purdy in Week 6
Bills Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Bills have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by allowing 16.0 points per game. They rank 14th in the NFL with 325.2 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo is top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 956 total passing yards allowed (191.2 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (four).
- Against the run, the Bills' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks eighth-to-last in the league with 134.0 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st in the NFL with 5.8 yards allowed per run attempt.
- On defense, Buffalo is 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 38.6%. It is eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 46.7%.
Who comes out on top when the Bills and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Giants Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Bills' defense has been looking good this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 80 points allowed (16.0 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo's D has been on top of its game, with 956 passing yards allowed this season (ninth-fewest in NFL).
- Against the run, the Bills are struggling this season, with 670 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank 14th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, Buffalo is eighth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 46.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 13th at 38.6%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.