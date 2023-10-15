With the Buffalo Bills (3-2) and the New York Giants (1-4) playing on October 15 at Highmark Stadium, Josh Allen and Tyrod Taylor will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Giants vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

Tyrod Taylor vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Tyrod Taylor 2023 Stats Josh Allen 3 Games Played 5 73.3% Completion % 73.1% 92 (30.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,407 (281.4) 0 Touchdowns 11 0 Interceptions 5 16 (5.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 120 (24.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bills have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by allowing 16.0 points per game. They rank 14th in the NFL with 325.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo is top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 956 total passing yards allowed (191.2 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (four).

Against the run, the Bills' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks eighth-to-last in the league with 134.0 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st in the NFL with 5.8 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Buffalo is 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 38.6%. It is eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 46.7%.

Giants Defensive Stats

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.