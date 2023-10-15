New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 191.2 per game.

Robinson has totaled 79 yards on 14 receptions, averaging 26.3 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Bills

Robinson vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

Robinson will play against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 191.2 passing yards per game.

The Bills' defense is ranked third in the NFL with four passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Giants vs Bills on Fubo!

Giants Player Previews

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Robinson has 10.2% of his team's target share (17 targets on 166 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.6 yards per target (122nd in league play), racking up 79 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Robinson, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.