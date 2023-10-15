With the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Wan'Dale Robinson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has collected 79 yards receiving (26.3 per game), hauling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0

