Will Xavier Gipson Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
All of Xavier Gipson's stats can be found below.
Xavier Gipson Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Jets.
Jets vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Gipson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4.0
Gipson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|4
|0
