All of Xavier Gipson's stats can be found below.

Xavier Gipson Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Jets.

Jets vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Gipson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 4 4 0 4.0

Gipson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 4 0

