New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 247.6 per game.

Wilson has thrown for 911 yards (182.2 yards per game) this season, as Wilson has completed 61.1% of his throws (91-for-149), with four touchdowns and five interceptions. In the running game, Wilson has contributed 83 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 16.6 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson vs. the Eagles

Wilson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 226 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 226 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Philadelphia this year.

Five players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Eagles have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 247.6 yards per game this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Eagles have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 11 this season (2.2 per game).

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 195.5 (-115)

195.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-222)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has exceeded his passing yards prop total once in four chances.

The Jets have passed 56.8% of the time and run 43.2% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

With 149 attempts for 911 passing yards, Wilson is 29th in league action with 6.1 yards per attempt.

Wilson has completed at least one touchdown pass in three of five games, including multiple TDs once.

He has scored four of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (66.7%).

Wilson has attempted 18 passes in the red zone (48.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Zach Wilson Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his four opportunities this season (75.0%).

In five games this year, Wilson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two carries in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 19 red zone rushes).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 19-for-26 / 199 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-39 / 245 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 18-for-36 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 12-for-27 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 5 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 14-for-21 / 140 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

