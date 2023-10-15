Who has the edge at quarterback when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) match up with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (2-3) at MetLife Stadium on October 15? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, keep reading.

Jets vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Zach Wilson vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 5 Games Played 5 61.1% Completion % 67.3% 911 (182.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,262 (252.4) 4 Touchdowns 6 5 Interceptions 4 83 (16.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 206 (41.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (20.8 per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (308.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 247.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 12th in the NFL with 6.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Eagles rank second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 306 (61.2 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.4).

Defensively, Philadelphia is 30th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 75.0%. It is 30th in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.5%.

Jets Defensive Stats

