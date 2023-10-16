Going into a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (1-0), the New York Rangers (1-1) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 16 at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Shea Weber D Out Ankle

Rangers vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

New York conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.

Arizona's total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

Rangers vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-250) Coyotes (+200) 6.5

