Coming off a loss last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Rangers and the Coyotes meet.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Rangers ranked 12th in the league last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.
  • The 59 power-play goals the Rangers scored last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.
  • The Rangers had the league's seventh-best power-play conversion rate (24.08%).

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 57 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 60 72 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 42 64 64 55 56.1%
Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 51.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Coyotes' total of 295 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.
  • The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (23rd in NHL) on 238 chances.
  • The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9%
Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40%
Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0%
Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7%
Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

