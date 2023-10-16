How to Watch the Rangers vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 16
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Rangers and the Coyotes meet.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Rangers vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Coyotes Prediction
|Rangers vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Rangers ranked 12th in the league last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers scored last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.
- The Rangers had the league's seventh-best power-play conversion rate (24.08%).
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Coyotes' total of 295 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (23rd in NHL) on 238 chances.
- The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
