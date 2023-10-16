Coming off a loss last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Rangers and the Coyotes meet.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rangers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Rangers ranked 12th in the league last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers scored last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers had the league's seventh-best power-play conversion rate (24.08%).

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 57 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 60 72 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 42 64 64 55 56.1% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 51.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes' total of 295 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (23rd in NHL) on 238 chances.

The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).

Coyotes Key Players