The New York Rangers (1-1), coming off a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Arizona Coyotes (1-0) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes took down the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Monday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Coyotes 13, Rangers -6.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+200)

Coyotes (+200) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers had a 47-22-13 record overall, with a 10-14-24 record in contests that needed overtime, last season.

New York was 11-9-11 (33 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times last season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-9-2 (six points).

New York took 19 points from the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers scored three or more goals 50 times, and went 44-5-1 in those games (to record 89 points).

In the 34 games when New York recorded a single power-play goal, it went 24-7-3 to register 51 points.

In the 48 games last season when it outshot its opponent, New York was 28-16-4 (60 points).

The Rangers' opponent had more shots in 39 games last season. The Rangers finished 22-7-10 in those matchups (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.6 24th 15th 31.5 Shots 25.8 32nd 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 35 30th 7th 24.08% Power Play % 18.91% 24th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 74.61% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.